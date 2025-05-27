How You Can Help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Scoop Up New Funds With Rori’s Ice Cream

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There is now a sweet way to help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Foodbeats program encourages you to sign up with a donation of $5 or more per month. With that you will get special notifications that could include perks and deals you will enjoy often for being a supporter.

Rori's Ice Cream is part of the kick-off with a "No-Expiration Buy One - Get One" scoop of ice cream as a member to Foodbeats.

The $5 donation can be turned into $25 worth of food help for those in need including friends, families, farmworkers and neighbors across Santa Barbara County who rely on the Foodbank distributions.

Along the way you can enjoy Rori's from Arroyo Grande to Santa Monica at eight locations.

This comes at a time when the federal funding cuts are taking a hard hit on the Foodbank. Millions of dollars in support has been cut and alternative ways of fundraising are being created and kicking in. There is also a reported rise in the need for food assistance countywide.

For more information go to : Foodbeats