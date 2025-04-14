Kenny Loggins Hosts ‘Pickleball in the Danger Zone’ Tournament to Benefit Unity Shoppe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kenny Loggins and his wife, Lisa, are combining two of their passions — pickleball and helping others — in a new fundraiser for the Unity Shoppe.

“We thought this would be a great way to do a fundraiser for the Unity Shoppe,” said Loggins, who has supported the local nonprofit for decades, including through the annual Unity Shoppe Telethon that airs on KEYT.

“Instead of doing a concert or something like that, which I’ve done once or twice, I figured let’s play pickleball and make fun out of it,” he said. “Let’s call it ‘Pickleball in the Danger Zone.’”

The tournament will raise money to help families and individuals who were forced to relocate due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year, while also continuing to support local residents in need.

More than 400 people have signed up to participate in the sold-out, three-day tournament, which runs Friday, May 2, through Monday, May 5, at the Santa Barbara Municipal Pickleball Courts.

On Saturday, a Celebrity-Pro exhibition match will feature stars like Duane Henry, known for his role on NCIS, competing against professional pickleball players.

“I have a great time playing,” said Henry. “It’s the sneaky passion that snuck up on me, and I wasn’t expecting to be as addicted as I am!”

Participants will also have the chance to pay-to-play in matches with celebrity guests.

Loggins encouraged the community to come out and support the players but reminded spectators to consider biking or using a rideshare service.

“Parking will definitely be a challenge — there is no parking,” said Lisa Loggins.

There is a $50 entrance fee to attend the tournament.