Direct Relief joins Emergency Response Efforts to Provide Aid to Myanmar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The local non-profit, Direct Relief, is teaming up with the AHA Center to begin mobilizing emergency response efforts following a disastrous 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

At least 150 people dead after the earthquake rattled not only Myanmar, but multiple countries across Asia including Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and China. At this time, it is unknown just how many people are injured and the infrastructure damage.

Multiple towers, buildings, and bridges have come down after the earthquake and the 6.4 magnitude aftershock that followed. At least 43 workers are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble of a 30-story building that collapsed in Bangkok, Thailand.

Myanmar authorities have issued a rare call for international aid, and Thailand's prime minister has declared an "emergency zone" in Bangkok.

Direct Relief is gathering its emergency response efforts to support impacted countries and communities. Direct Relief says its established connection with the AHA Center and local organizations enables rapid, coordinated response, and effective communication to determine the immediate medical needs.