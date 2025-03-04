50501: The People’s Movement protests Trump administration in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In just a month and a half, the new presidential administration under Donald Trump has certainly shaken things up.

With executive orders, mobilization of I.C.E., the establishment of D.O.G.E., and most recently an oval office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump has caused shockwaves around the world.

A group of protesters representing 50501: The People’s Movement, gathered at the Santa Maria courthouse on Tuesday to make their voices heard about all of these topics.

Simultaneous with protests in every state of the nation, this movement boasts “Fifty states, fifty protests, one movement.”

President Trump’s approval ratings appear to have increased by a percentage point after the clash with Zelenskyy, and Santa Maria city leadership says the protesters are exercising their right to free speech.