Former Secretary of State, in Santa Barbara, says Ukranian war needs to end

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former U.S. Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice made timely comments at the Westmont College annual prayer breakfast about terms that would end the war in Ukraine.

She said both sides need to end the fighting and the loss of lives in what's become a "World War I" style war.

The number of casualties varies widely depending on how they are reported and different sources. Both sides have had significant losses.

Rice said, "Ukraine needs to secure an independent sovern country." She said it needs to begin "rebuilding itself, rebuilding its democracy because it is losing people."

As part of the end of the conflict, referring to Soviet President Vladamir Putin, "he can never again threaten Ukrainian sovereignty. Never again threaten the Ukrainian nation."

The breakfast gathering drew a crowd of 700 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachside Resort.

(More details will be added here later today.)