Isla Vista has a quieter holiday feel than most areas, and that is a draw for many visitors

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Where other areas have big light displays, choirs singing and parades, Isla Vista goes very quiet for the holiday season.

There will still be Catholic and Jewish services for Christmas and Hanukkah and decorations in some areas, but not the all-out look you see in many cities.

This is, in part, because the bulk of the population are students from nearby UC Santa Barbara who are gone for several weeks on Holiday break.

For those who don't live in the area it's a chance to eat and shop in businesses that would often been too crowded for their comfort.

Charlie Clapper is a nearby Goleta worker who says, "Yeah. The whole reason we came here is because we knew that there wouldn't be too many students around."

A couple of electricians said they could sit at a table on their break instead of retreating to their vehicle to enjoy a meal from Freebirds.

Jesus Garcia said, "it's pretty peaceful, empty. Peaceful out here. That's why I'm sitting here and eating or else I would be eating in my truck."

Unlike the hustle and bustle of the holidays elsewhere, this pace is just right for the people driving in from nearby Goleta or UCSB.

Jordan Hall is a Goleta worker, "I would never go here when the students are around or during summer or during school break this year."

A Child Center Instructor nearby Nicole Craviotto said, "I was growing up here my whole entire life. And, you know, that's usually when I come is when everyone goes on break and summer break, winter break. So I come out here, I enjoy the food. It's a lot more peaceful."

Mehrdad Homayouni, has been in Isla Vista 40 years. He says the vibe is different than other areas that are putting on a big holiday splash. "Definitely. I mean, if they want to come on and stay away from all the madness for Christmas, you know? And, Yeah, this is the town to come to."

Those who are coming in say they also follow up on a recommendation they've been waiting to act on.

Craviotto said, "then it gives me the opportunity, be like, oh, 'I didn't even know this is here.'"

Some of the business owners do take time off this time of year, but for the most part, they are open and welcoming people into Isla Vista that are not normally part of the regular population.

Homayouni said, "probably 360 days a year we're open. Even Thanksgiving we're open."

Between the holiday breaks and summer, a business owner here doesn't always get 12 months of strong sales. That's why a wave of people from nearby helps out.

"Because, you know, they're hard working just like everyone else. So anything helps," said Craviotto.

Long time owners say they have loyal customers and "almost 80% of my customers, you know, we know each other and it's a great relationship. The community is awesome, but one of the oldest businesses," said Homayouni who opened in 1982. "I mean, I love it. This town is great. The people are awesome."