Park setting next to the famous Santa Barbara Fig Tree reopens

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The large green fencing has been taken down around the landmark Moreton Bay Fig Tree in Santa Barbara.

It had been up for several years around the tree and nearby park on Montecito Street adjacent to the train station.

A small fence is up to keep the public out of the area where the roots were occasionally damaged by carvings and waste.

The tree is said to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. It was planted in 1876 and has a 38-foot trunk.

Business owners recently asked City Administrator, Kelly McAdoo, for a meeting. She heard their concerns about the negative appearance the fence put off. It is now gone. There is also an increased effort to keep the area clear of homeless camps, trash, and illegal parking around the train station, Mission creek and Montecito Street.

The tree is one of the more photographed sites in the city and is featured in many tourist publications.