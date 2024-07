Santa Barbara, Calif- Five teens were detained for starting a vegetation fire on Wednesday night in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County fire says the teens set fireworks, which sparked a fire at 7:06 P.M. under Bridge to Nowhere at Chaparral and Salvar Road.

The progression of the fire was stopped around 7:30 P.M. burning 1/8 acre.

No injuries or damage were reported

