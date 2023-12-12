Comedian Jay Leno coming to help the Turner Foundation with funds for low income housing

MONTECITO, Calif. – Using laughter for fundraising, The Turner Foundation is bringing in comedian Jay Leno to a gala Thursday night at the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito.

Executive Director Dean Wilson welcomes about 400 people to the fundraiser. He is hoping they all have a few laughs with Leno, the former host of the Tonight Show. At the same time, Wilson will be encouraging ongoing donations to the Turner Foundation projects.

Currently, two of the Turner properties for low income residents provide about 120 units on the Santa Barbara westside.

There are also transitional homes for young people over the age of 18, including those coming from foster care.

Wilson said they are looking to add more buildings in the future where they can find collaboration for funding and the staff to provide the on site services.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)