Santa Maria Empty Bowls raises money to help reduce hunger in the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Foodbank of Santa Barbara County held its annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Wednesday to raise funds to help reduce hunger within the community.

"Empty Bowls is always a highlight for us every year," said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin. "It's an opportunity for the community to come together, share some delicious soup, and share their care for other citizens, and support the Foodbank to make sure everyone has enough to eat."

More than 500 attended the event at the Santa Maria Fairpark, helping fill up the Park Plaza throuhgout the duration of the two-hour event.

"I'm overwhelmed by all the support that we're getting," said Talkin. "This line goes all the way to the edge of the Fairpark, so it's great to see people standing in line supporting us, instead of lots of people standing in line to get food. Much happier to see this."

Upon arriving, each person was able to select their own handmade ceramic bowl, choosing out of hundreds that were made by local artists.

For lunch, guests were then able choose from a variety of locally made soups, provided by area restaurants, schools, groups and other organizations.

Helping serve food and drinks were dozens of volunteers, which included many area dignitaries and community leaders.

"It definitely is a highlight of the Santa Maria social calendar," said Talkin. "It's a chance for people to see each other, who haven't seen each other in a while and just catch up. What the Foodbank does is not just provide food, we also provide a lot of education and support to people, so it's really very positive mission. We really are really trying to take people from hunger to health."

Talkin pointed out the need for Foodbank services is significant and is increasing due in large part to the rising cost of living.

"Post-COVID, if I can say that, we really have seen a lot of inflation around things like food, the most basic items that people need," said Taklin. "Some people are spending 30% of their income on food, so there is a lot of need here in the Santa Maria area and the Santa Maria Valley, and the Foodbank is here to make sure everyone has enough to eat."

Guests who couldn't stay for the sit-down dining experience were able to receive a go-to package with a soup of their choosing.

Now in its 22nd year, Santa Maria Empty Bowls is a fundraiser for Foodbank, which hosts two other similar Empty Bowls throughout the county, one in Lompoc, which took place in July, and another in Santa Barbara, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3.

For for information about Santa Barbara Empty Bowls, or to purchase tickets, click here.