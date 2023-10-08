VENTURA, Calif.-It's time for another sailing event to help support caregivers.

The 22nd Annual Caregivers Sailathon sets sail on Sunday Oct. 15 at noon in Ventura.

The cannabis dispensary SafePort is one of the main sponsors this year, so volunteers are calling it the SafePort Sailathon.

For more than two decades the annual Sailathon has raised money to help Caregivers: Volunteers assisting the elderly.

Robert Shirley has been volunteering with his wife for years and calls it an important charity.

"Not every elderly person has friends or family they can call on when they need help with something as simple as going to the grocery store, going to the doctor or just companionship, " said Shirley, "

Caregivers will always send a volunteer, free of charge, to help seniors."

All kinds of sailboats will be circling the course near the end of the Ventura Pier.

Shirley said one of the best places to watch the Safeport Sailathon is from MadeWest Brewing Company on the Ventura Pier.

MadeWest will also be donating 25 percent of its earnings during the Sailathon to Caregivers.

A reception will follow at the Channel Islands Yacht Club with food provided by volunteers taking part in a Chili and Chowder Cook Off.

For more information visit https://www.vccaregivers.org/about.php or https://

www.vccaregivers.org/events

Your News Channel will have more on Caregivers tonight on the news.