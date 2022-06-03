Cal Poly faculty discuss agricultural chain supply issue in California, tips on how to overcome problem

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly professors say the agricultural chain supply is facing issues right now. This could impact Central Coast residents.

California Ag Today said supply chain issues that began with the pandemic continue to block the movement of California agricultural goods as farmers and exporters face packed warehouses and dwindling cash flow.

Tree nuts, fresh produce, dairy products and more are struggling to access containers, chassis and marine terminal appointments and find available space on vessels. Ocean carriers sent to drop off imports and return to Asia with delivered food are often returning with empty containers, not export-laden containers filled with U.S. agricultural commodities.

"Because Americans continue to buy so many products via eCommerce that is made in Asia," said Cal Poly professor of Business Law and Public Policy Chris Carr. "That has- made it difficult for our producers of products in America to find reliable and affordable ways to use those ships to deliver their product back to Asia when they go back and pick up the load."

This could impact Central Coast residents' wallets. Carr said people may be paying double for their groceries, depending on the item.

Professors said their research concludes the internet and digital technologies can help facilitate information sharing and logistics synchronization between trading partners and service providers.

Done correctly, companies that embrace this approach, they conclude, can achieve better supply chain integration and minimize operating costs.