Initial construction begins on long-planned Nipomo skate park

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The first phase of construction has started on the long-planned and much-awaited Nipomo Skate Park.

On Monday, tractors arrived to the site located with Nipomo Community Park adjacent to the Nipomo Library.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton, who represents Nipomo, work has started to relocate the gas lines so construction can begin on the park.

At the same time initial construction began at the park, the Board of Supervisors are voting Tuesday to award the bid on the project.

The agenda report on the item lists the winning project bid to JJ Fisher Construction, Inc. in the amount for $2,640,863.

The winning bid came about $1 million over budget, so supervisors are voting Tuesday on supplemental funding to fill in the difference. The overall cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $3,259,949.

The skate park has long been proposed for the Nipomo. The Nipomo Community Park Master Plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2012, included a skate park as one of the recreation features desired by the community.

In October 2017, the Board of Supervisors approved a consulting services contract for design and engineering

services for the skate park. The design process included community workshops and public input resulting in a design to meet the needs and wants of the local community.