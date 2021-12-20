Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria opens with winter break hours, health protocols in place

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria is opening with new winter break hours beginning today.

With local schools now out due to winter break, the youth center will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays, and from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, January 12.

The youth center will also be closed for several days during the upcoming holidays, including December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

To help ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff, there are a number of COVID-19-related protocols in place.

According to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department, all visitors must wear a mask at all times, including during physical activities.

In addition, hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the facility and staff is frequently cleaning equipment and surfaces.

Children are also encouraged to utilize outside play areas, such as the basketball courts as much as possible.

All safety measures are in accordance to the most current health guidelines in place by the Santa Barbara County Public Department.

Other safety measures and are also in place.

Guidelines established by the Recreation and Parks Department includes: Participants will refrain from wearing inappropriate clothing. Fighting, drug use, smoking, and threats will not be tolerated. Members will maintain respect for staff, facility, and guests at all times. All children attending the youth center are issued a photo I.D. card. During their first visit, children will have a picture is taken and be sgiven an application to be completed and returned with a parent's signature.

A number of activities are available for children at the youth center. Kids are able to able to access an art studio, basketball gym, computer lab, fitness center, and game room with air hockey, billiards, foosball, and videogame equipment.

Teenagers in grades 7 through 12 are eligible for a free membership.

In addition, The McClelland Street Market that is located within the building, offers kids a variety of hot and pre-packaged foods for purchase.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

For more information, call (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260 or click here.