Santa Ynez Valley ‘Scarecrow Fest’ is back

Community

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The sidewalks of the Santa Ynez Valley will be lined with frightful decorations once again.

On Friday, businesses started putting out their scarecrow creations in Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Solvang for the annual Scarecrow Fest competition.

The annual competition will take place the entire month of October.

This tradition started in Solvang in 2010 with 60 businesses participating and now it has grown to include the Valley's five towns and over 100 businesses.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting is strictly online. For more information about the annual scarecrow fest and to submit your ballot, click here.

Up north, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival is another community attraction which includes the towns of Cambria, San Simeon and Harmony.