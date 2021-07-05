Cal Poly earthquake experts provide safety tips amid two year anniversary of Ridgecrest earthquake

Community

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – It’s been two years since the Ridgecrest earthquakes rocked Southern California.

The magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes struck on July 4 and 5 East of Bakersfield in Kern County.

Cal Poly earthquake experts said it’s always important to be ready, they said everyone should be prepared to be without power, gas, water, and communication for at least 72 hours.

They said everyone should own a backpack full of supplies like a battery radio, flashlights, food, water bottles, and cash.

The Governor’s office of emergency services also encourages Central Coast residents to download the Myshake app for earthquake early warning alerts.

“Those are not predictors of earthquakes,” said Deputy Director of Planning, Preparedness, and Prevention California Governor’s Office of Emergency Service Lori Nezhura. “They just sense the shaking and give moments of advance notice depending on the epicenter of the earthquake.”

Emergency Services said the app does not collect personal information.

For more information on the Myshake app, click here.