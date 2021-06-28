Small gatherings prove just as strong and possibly safer for some during post- pandemic times

Community

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - With talk of mega concerts, fairs, big sporting events and more in the coming months, some people are just as satisfied easing their way into the post-pandemic months attending smaller gatherings.

One is the Farmer & The Flea in Summerland. It takes places on the last Sunday of each month.

The site is the quaint post office parking lot, and a section of the parking area across the street near the town's Sandpiper liquor store.

The event draws in vendors who specialize in handcrafted items, specially picked vintage goods, homemade foods, clothing, and plants for your garden or porch.

Megan Husbands founded the event. She says, people enjoy "getting in the sunshine and supporting local businesses."

Having the event once a month gives people "a sense of routine and stability."

She says a lot of vendors have reconnected with friends, and created new friends.

She says the Summerland citizens have supported the event and agreed the site was appropriate for the one day gathering.

The popularity has grown in the last few months. "I am creating wait lists."

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More video, pictures and details will be added later today.)