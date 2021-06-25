Cal Poly professors weigh in on Florida collapse

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif - The condo disaster in Florida left the country in shock, including engineers.

At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, professors Rob Moss and Charles Chadwell were surprised to hear the news, especially for it to occur in the Unites States.

According to the professors, an infrastructure mishap such as Florida is a rare occurrence, given that the United States runs the appropriate measures to ensure safety for structures.

Historic buildings and structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge receive consistent work to supply the most stability for older infrastructures.

In California, there is also the caution of natural disasters, like earthquakes.

Buildings get extra support and work done in the state because of earthquakes, making it for an even more stable structure.