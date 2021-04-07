Open hillside becoming a community fruit tree and vegetable garden in Santa Barbara

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You may have driven by Coronel Place and Loma Alta Dr. numerous times where a sloping hillside near a home is covered in seasonal grasses and some aging landscaping. Layne Campbell who lives there saw the land was an area where much more could be done mainly for others.

He and his family decided to use their stimulus money, which they felt they really didn't need, to invest in a few fruit trees for the site. Eventually with area support, there may be multiple trees and garden fresh vegetables.

Initially he got the word out through the community page Nextdoor. With that the feedback resulted in people stopping by with some young trees that could be planted.

Already there are avocados and citrus trees.

Campbell is not an expert on gardening or fruit trees, he is an entrepreneur who has a classic car rental business. He is also writing a children's book.

When it comes to gardening, he is learning as he goes through videos and online information, and also from people offering their help at the site. It is across from the back side of McKinley school. Campbell is at 425 Loma Alta and can be seen working the soil and planning the next site for a tree, veggies or an herb garden.

He recalls religious passages that talk of farmers who left some of their fields unpicked, so passersby can have some of the harvest if they were in need.

Campbell believes many homeowners in Santa Barbara have land that could also be used in the same way and hopes to see that going forward.

