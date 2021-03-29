Lompoc holds grand opening for newly created community track and field

Community

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A high-profile project in Lompoc many years in the making is now officially compete.

On Monday morning, a grand opening ceremony was held to mark the debut of a dramatically renovated Huyck Stadium, which now features the Lompoc Community Track and Field.

"Today is an exciting day," said Ashley Costa, Co-Chair for the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field. "It's the first day the community can access Huyck Stadium for recreation and exercise.

The renovations include a nine-lane CIF-regulation rubberized track, artificial turf playing surface, outdoor exercise area, water bottle refill stations and a paved, landscaped entrance.

The plan to create the Community Track and Field has been in the works for many years.

Due to the cost and overall scope of the project, it's taken a vast collective effort to see it through from concept to completion.

"I'm so proud," said Ginger Salazar, Co-Chair for the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field. "I'm just so proud of the entire community that pulled together to make this happen, and it's a community that extends to Santa Barbara to Lompoc to Santa Ynez. Everybody came together, donors from all of those areas, the City, the school district, the community groups, the different administrations for the different high schools. Everyone just pulled together to make this happen."

The cost of the project was nearly $4 million. The Lompoc Unified School District contributed $2.2 million, while the community raised nearly $1.7 million.

"We knew that this was going to be a benefit for students and athletes," said Costa. "We also wanted it to be a benefit for the community, so we're very lucky that the City of Lompoc came for this last puzzle piece of our future to allow for community access by providing oversight. The City and the school district joined in an MOU about two weeks ago and they'll have recreation staff people who will oversee the facility in the morning, in the evenings, and on Saturdays for free, and safe, and well lit community use."

An vital component of the project was to create a facility that will help promote health and wellness in the city.

"We want a community that is healthier and more vibrant and has more access to beautiful facilities like this one," said Costa, who is the executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

The project was actually completed last June, but has been delayed for nearly a year due to safety concerns.

"Unfortunately because of the pandemic, we weren't able to officially use and officially open it to the public, so today marks that time when we can invite the public out to use it," said Lompoc Unified School Board Member Tom Blanco, who helped spearhead the project many years ago.

Blanco added that even with the new additions, a second phase is in the works that would bring even more added amenities to the facility.

"Phase Two would entail new bathrooms, new snack bar, new bleachers, and then expansion to this area behind me," said Blanco, referring to the area behind the visitors bleachers.

For information when the Lompoc Community Track and Field is open to the public from March 29 to April 3, click here.