Two more New Year’s babies announced in San Luis Obispo, Ventura

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Two more hospitals in San Luis Obispo and Ventura announced the first babies born to them after midnight on New Year's Day.

Emmie was the first baby born on New Year's Day at French Hospital in SLO

French Hospital Medical Center welcomed little Emmie Rafaela Hernandez around 1:11 p.m. on Friday.

Emmie weighed in at eight pounds and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents Christina Sanchez and Julio Hernandez are overjoyed with their new bundle of joy, who happens to be their third child.

“We are grateful to have the first baby of the year at French Hospital,” says

Christina. “The great thing about babies is that they are like little bundles of hope; like the future in a basket.”

Valentina was the first baby born at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura

Across the coast in Ventura, baby Valentina Mendez was born.

Coming just after midnight at 12:02 a.m., Valentina was 10 weeks early. Because of that, she is getting extra care at the Ventura County Medical Center's NICU.

We wish both of these families all the best with their tiny New Year's gifts!