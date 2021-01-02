Two more New Year’s babies announced in San Luis Obispo, Ventura
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Two more hospitals in San Luis Obispo and Ventura announced the first babies born to them after midnight on New Year's Day.
French Hospital Medical Center welcomed little Emmie Rafaela Hernandez around 1:11 p.m. on Friday.
Emmie weighed in at eight pounds and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents Christina Sanchez and Julio Hernandez are overjoyed with their new bundle of joy, who happens to be their third child.
“We are grateful to have the first baby of the year at French Hospital,” says
Christina. “The great thing about babies is that they are like little bundles of hope; like the future in a basket.”
Across the coast in Ventura, baby Valentina Mendez was born.
Coming just after midnight at 12:02 a.m., Valentina was 10 weeks early. Because of that, she is getting extra care at the Ventura County Medical Center's NICU.
We wish both of these families all the best with their tiny New Year's gifts!
