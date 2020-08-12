Looking for the Helpers: Santa Barbara Symphony brings the music to senior living facility

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

The Joy of Music

If seniors can't go to the symphony, then the symphony goes to them.

The Santa Barbara symphony performed for residents of the Maravilla senior living facility in Santa Barbara.

The members of the symphony's string quartet performed three times at various locations across Maravilla's campus over the weekend.

The symphony was led by Nir Kabaretti, the Symphony's music and artistic director.

The seniors were socially distanced, some even listened from their own patios and balconies.

The performance is part of the Symphony's mission to continue live music during the pandemic and engage with the community in a safe way.

Kathryn Martin, the Interim CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony said, "For 67 years Santa Barbara symphony has been bringing powerful musical experiences to the community. In times of joy and celebration and in times of tragedy. Times like these where we need to come together and we do come together through music."

Seniors many who haven't had many visitors during the pandemic seemed grateful for the music and diversion.

The symphony has been doing live online performances as well.

To watch the virtual performance, click here.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!