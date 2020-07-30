‘Postcards from the Pandemic’ provides unique therapy during the virus crisis

Community

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - For some people, a therapy session during the COVID-19 crisis comes in the form of a postcard.

You can see hundreds of them, as they arrive and are posted on the windows of the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

"We have sent out out over 800 postcards to the community and we have a display of many that have come back in," said Art Center Director Paige Van Tuyl.

All of the cards were pre-stamped thanks to a donation from supporters Geri and Gary Campopiano.

Out front, Volunteer Vin Bennett showed several cards including one that was decorated on both sides. "This lady, she just decorated the whole thing with stars. See, so it was great. She did front and back."

The "Postcards from the Pandemic" project is a unique way to share emotions and inspiration.

Van Tuyl said it will, "keep the people in our community engaged, connected, creative and just constantly working through this together because it is such unprecedented times."

Some of the messages offer words of comfort for people standing at the window reading each one. "Everybody is looking at the silver lining right now and I think it is absolutely counting all your blessings," said Bennett who lives in Carpinteria part-time.

The messages are from all ages. Some are pictures, some are quotes, there are poems and some reflect social issues. Out front, postcards are available on clothespins.

The finished cards are changed constantly and viewed often in a very personal way "and just be a part of something that's tangible but not dangerous," said Tuyl. She often sees people reading the cards alone or with someone they are walking with.

Eventually, they will be laminated and on display in a special presentation.

"It is something that is inspiring and new and fresh which is window shopping at its finest right now," said Van Tuyl.

During tough times, this project has proven to be helpful to those creating the cards, and those reading them.

"Absolutely, because it brings nothing but joy to both sides. It absolutely has been a fantastic public outreach and a way to connect the whole community," said Bennett.

For more information, you can visit Carpinteria Arts Center.