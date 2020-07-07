Santa Barbara County Fire dog put down after brain tumor diagnosis

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Fire dog that assisted in dozens of arson investigations was put down this week.

Riley, a trained arson dog who had been with the department since 2013, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April.



Arson dog Riley was humanely euthanized due to a brain tumor earlier this week.

Riley and his partner, Captain Howard Orr, responded to over 60 calls for service over the last seven years. They pair had responded throughout the tri-counties fire agencies

Riley is credited with helping put about a dozen arsonists in jail.

Riley was one of only four accelerant-detecting canines in California by way of the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted images of Riley and Captain Orr on Facebook. The post has received condolences and words of appreciation for Riley and the fire department.