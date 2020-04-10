Former World Champion Surfer rides “The Code” through turbulent times

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 1977 World Champion Surfer Shaun Tomson started spreading hope and positivity through his Surfer's Code which he developed after his eldest son, Mathew, died tragically in 2006.

The Code offered "12 Simple Lessons for Riding through Life" and it's not just for surfers. His next book, The Code - The Power of I Will, became an Amazon bestseller.

Now, Tomson is offering a free live stream interactive presentation for anyone who needs help or just a little boost of optimism during this health emergency.

Tomson travels around the world inspiring people, from school children in South Africa to the largest corporations, to use The Code and transform their lives and businesses.

But, like most of us he is staying at home with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomson, his wife Carla, and son Luke, live in Montecito.

Photo: Chris Orwig

He believes everyone can follow The Code to get through this health crisis. As our beaches, including some of the best surf spots, are shutdown and going out in public is frowned upon, families are quarantined which creates another set of challenges. Many people are sitting at home in front of the TV watching hours of depressing news about the COVID-19 outbreak and worrying about their loved ones.

It all adds to an already stressful situation. Tomson's Code offers a roadmap; a way to re-train the brain and offer hope when we desperately need it.

“In today’s uncertain world, when we are all disconnected, fearful and stressed, The Code is powerful way for families and friends to visualize a better future and commit toward realizing it,” Tomson said.

Earlier this year, Tomson spoke to inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail. He helped them create their own Code, a list of 12 personal commitments with each one beginning with, "I will."

“Sometimes all you need to turn hope into action is to write your promises down and say them outloud—to make a promise to no one but yourself. The Code is about many things—faith, courage, creativity, determination—but above all it’s about the promises we make to ourselves about the future,” Tomson said.

One of those inmates wrote a heartfelt letter to Tomson after his visit.

"I just wanted to thank you for your time there and how much of an impact it made on my life. A life code I have for myself from that day I saw you has been 'always do the next right thing' I just wanted to deeply thank you for speaking. You opened my eyes to many things in life. And I am so greatly thankful I was able to hear you speak before I got released. I’ll never go back there," wrote Jessica Boughamer.

Photo: Shaun Tomson



Courtesy: Shaun Tomson

Other inmates turned the list of 12 promises they wrote down during Tomson's visit into artwork. The image above was made by a male inmate. This one below was put together by a female inmate.

Courtesy: Shaun Tomson

Tomson, in partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, is offering to share The Power of the Code, a free live stream interactive presentation for families and friends to find hope, strength and resilience in these turbulent times, Monday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to sign up.