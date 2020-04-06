Look for the Helpers: brothers make PPEs, sweet treats for medical staff

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Brothers Heed the Call

Two brothers in Paso Robles joined the fight against COVID-19.

Ron and John Daniels own Daniels Wood Land and used to build elaborate products for amusement parks in their massive factory.

But, after stay-at-home orders were issued, their business was deemed "non-essential" and they temporarily closed up shop.

The brothers started reaching out to local officials and first responders to see how they could help and they were told the need was great for personal protective equipment or PPE.

They began converting their factory and started assembling long sleeve protective gowns while keeping dozens of people employed.

Daniels Wood Land has already provided gowns to the Paso Robles Fire Department and is filling an order for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The brothers also have orders for nearly one million gowns that they will ship all over California and the United States.

Help for the Homeless

Some homeless women in Santa Barbara are wearing clean clothes thanks to donations from Congregation B'nai B'rith and local resident Adam McKaig who distributed them.

McKaid said many homeless woman are scared about contracting the coronavirus, so he's also working to get them masks and gloves as well.

Emergency Room Pick-me-up

Medical workers at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital got sweet treats thanks to local resident Tammy Gerenser and Renaud's Patisserie in Santa Barbara. Gerenser placed an order at the bakery and the pastries were delivered to the Emergency Room.

Owner Renaud Gonthier said Gerenser's generosity not only brightened the day of those taking care of our community, it also helps keep his employees on the job.

Flowers for Firefighters

Volunteers from Flower Empower delivered orchids to local firefighters. Flower Empower is part of Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation.

Volunteers, practicing social distancing, dropped off orchids to fire stations in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Goleta.

The orchids were donated by Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria. Volunteers also dropped off flowers to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!