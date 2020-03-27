Look for the Helpers: Food truck, flowers, snacks and smiles

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket is finding a way to help through music.

Phillips has been doing live concerts on Facebook several times a week.

While he sings some of his famous hits, Phillips is also raising money to help people during the pandemic.

He's donated thousands of dollars to Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, Santa Barbara Foodbank, No Kid Hungry and Red Cross, just to name a few.

Phillips says he plans to do these live shows on Facebook for awhile. He usually starts playing around 6 p.m. You can check his Facebook page for updates.

Snack and Smile

Daniel Sievert from San Luis Obispo is used to helping out those in need.

In recent years he and his two golden retriever comfort dogs have traveled around the country to areas hit by tragedy.

This week he gave out "Snacks and Smiles" bags here on the Central Coast.

Daniel served emergency room staff at Dignity Health in Arroyo Grande, the Oceano Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, United States Postal employees and grocery store employees.

Sievert says he gave out more than 300 bags of Snacks and Smiles.

Meals on Wheels

The Rosewood Miramar in Montecito sent out its food truck Friday to provide a warm meal to people in the community.

The truck made stops at the Montecito Farmers Market and the fire department, as well as stops in Santa Barbara at the Transition House and Police Station.

500 meals consisting of breakfast burritos and coffee were handed out.

The Rosewood Miramar is temporarily closed right now, but the resort says it wants to stay connected with the local community and thank the first responders and essential workers for helping during this crisis.

The food truck will be out in the community again soon.

Flower Empower

Santa Barbara-based Flower Empower brought some cheer to local residents.

Flower Empower is part of Dream Foundation and delivers flowers to people in hospitals, hospice care, and anyone in the community who may need some cheer.

The Saturday deliveries around the community are on hold for now because of the coronavirus, but this week, several volunteers got their hands on some flowers and delivered more than 100 bouquets to a retirement and cancer center.

The flowers were donated by Gallup and Stribling.

