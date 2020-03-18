Look for the Helpers: Teacher reads to homebound students, Montecito man shops for neighbors, online yoga

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Learning in a time of corona

Teachers at Cold Spring School in Montecito are getting creative when it comes to connecting with their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Mr. Pierce. He’s a fourth grade teacher, reading “Where the Red Fern Grows” virtually to students via Zoom.

The students are still in their pajamas and Pierce is wearing his bathrobe.

Superintendent Amy Alzina says the number one influencer on student achievement is the relationship students have with their teachers.

Helping a neighbor in need

A Montecito man is going above and beyond to help the most vulnerable in his community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam McKaig says he was compelled to help people who are elderly or sick and stuck inside their homes without resources.

He posted his phone number on Facebook offering to pick up groceries and medication for people and then deliver it to their homes. And people have been taking him up on his offer.

He made a stop at the store Monday afternoon and delivered groceries to a family in downtown Santa Barbara.

McKaig says he’s also gathered an army of volunteers who are willing to do the same if needed.

Staying active while social distancing

A local yoga teacher is teaching classes online for people who are self-isolated in their homes.

Linda Baffa says she feels called to keep teaching yoga even though most studios are closed.

She says it’s important to help people stay calm and connected while they are isolated in their homes

Baffa taught a live 45-minute yoga class on Facebook and Instagram with a 10 minute meditation earlier this week.

She’s offering more virtual yoga classes through Friday.

Baffa also says other yoga studios are also offering online classes and they too will rely on community support.

For more information search Linda Baffa on social media.