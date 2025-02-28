Patagonia Leads the Charge in Phasing Out Harmful “Forever Chemicals” called PFAS from Clothing

Original Reporting by Danya Bacchus of CBS News

VENTURA, California – Clothing styles are constantly evolving, and now, so are the chemicals used to make them. Outdoor apparel company Patagonia has eliminated a group of synthetic substances known as PFAS—also called "forever chemicals"—from its products, marking a significant shift in the industry.

PFAS, first developed in the 1930s, have long been used to make clothing water-resistant and have been widely incorporated into household products, from non-stick cookware to stain-resistant carpets. However, scientific research has linked exposure to these chemicals to serious health risks, including cancer.

Matt Dwyer, Patagonia’s Vice President of Global Product Footprint, revealed that at one point, more than half of the company’s products contained PFAS. “We knew hundreds of individual raw materials made in a global supply chain, really big problem to solve,” he said.

Between 2013 and 2016, Patagonia stopped using long-chain (C8) fluorocarbons in its water-repellent finishes, switching to the shorter-chain C6, which was thought to be safer. Later research revealed risks with all fluorocarbons, leading Patagonia to eliminate them completely.

“We looked at every application and developed a specific chemical solution for it,” Dwyer said.

In Fall 2019, Patagonia launched its first products with DWR finishes made without intentionally added PFAS. Two years later, in 2021, the company introduced the Men’s and Women’s Dual Aspect Jacket and Bibs, which were also made without intentionally added PFAS in both the DWR coating and the water-repellent membrane. Now, Patagonia is taking the final step—beginning with the Spring 2025 season, 100% of the company’s new products will be made without intentionally added PFAS.

The company’s proactive stance aligns with new state laws banning PFAS in apparel. In 2024, both New York and California implemented such bans, compelling other clothing manufacturers to follow suit. Anna Reade from the Natural Resources Defense Council notes that more states, including Colorado, Connecticut, and Vermont, are set to enforce similar restrictions by 2028.

“Most of our clothing doesn’t need to be stained or water-resistant,” Reade explained. “So a lot of companies just stopped using it.”

Patagonia fully supports the legislative push. “Now having those laws in place is a really good thing to spur positive progress,” Dwyer said.

With PFAS-free alternatives proving effective, the company believes customers can stay dry without being exposed to harmful chemicals. As more states move toward bans, Patagonia's decision could set a precedent for the entire industry.