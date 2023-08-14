Skip to Content
Surf ‘N Suds brims with beer lovers trying new craft brews

Published 5:44 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Surf 'n' Suds beer festival Saturday brought out a full crowd on Linden Field, many to try new craft brews and some classics.

The event had 75 vendors of beer, kombucha, seltzers and wine. Some of the offerings were non-alcoholic.

Those attending were seeking the latest information on craft beers and what's new to the market.

There were many brewers on site to talk about their beers, ingredients and industry trends. The attendees had many questions.

The event also had food trucks, clothing vendors and live music.

Located near the waterfront it is one of the only beer festivals of its kind this close to the ocean on the Central Coast.

The Ventura Surf 'n Suds will not be taking place this year.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

