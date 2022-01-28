Ray’s Liquor closes after 34 years on the Santa Barbara Westside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the oldest businesses on the Santa Barbara Westside, Ray's Liquor, is closing.

Owner Ray Gusman has sold the business on 1422 San Andres St.

It's been operating for 34 years.

The final day will be Sunday January 31.

Gusman says he will leave behind many memories.



"It is nice that everyone knows me and the neighborhood has been so good to me and you couldn't ask for a better place to own a place than the Santa Barbara Westside that's for sure," said Gusman.

On the front of the building, signs mark the 50 percent off sale now under way.

Gusman has had many loyal customers over the years and they often share stories during the frequent visits.

Gusman is a local resident who went to school in Santa Barbara.

His plans going forward involve taking a good break after the long haul behind the counter at the store.

He says while plans are not finalized, he believes the new owner will have a neighborhood market-style store going forward.