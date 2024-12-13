CSUCI Alumna stars in a new Jenni Rivera Biopic

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Tatiana Juarez, an Outreach Coordinator from California State University Channel Islands, is starring in a new film about Latin music superstar Jenni Rivera.

Juarez, who has a degree in Health Science from CSUCI, is making her Hollywood debut as a young Rivera.

The biopic, titled "Jenni," follows the Rivera's journey as she makes her way up the Latin music industry, starting from her hometown of Long Beach, California. Until her death in 2012, Rivera succeeded in the male-dominated world of banda, mariachi, and norteño genres of regional Mexican music.

After graduating, Juarez joined the staff at CSUCI and began working with a program called Project AYUDAS and is designed to increase the number of Latina/o and low-income students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Juarez sought to break through into the world of Hollywood, something that can be tough for aspiring actors, especially Latinas.

Juarez says her audition was extensive. On Feb. 2 – her birthday – she got the call that she had gotten the part of a younger version of Jenni, from 12 to 16 years old and actress Annie Gonzalez would play adult Jenni.

“They flew me out to Colombia in South America to film for a month,” Juarez said. “It was so fun and so nerve-wracking. I spent a lot of time on set, but there was also a lot of time to get to know the city.”

As her screen name, Juarez uses “Tatiana Alicia Beltrán” in honor of her grandfather, Saul Beltrán, who died 11 years ago, and loved Jenni Rivera.

“I realized I had done what I wanted to do academically, and honored what my parents had sacrificed for, and now I wanted to be an actress. I’m auditioning when I can, but I also love higher education,” Juarez said. “And I love giving Latinx students opportunities. I’m looking for the perfect mix of both.”

“Jenni” was released Friday, Dec. 6 in select theaters and on a bilingual streaming service called ViX.