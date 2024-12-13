Santa Barbara County breaks ground on two New Highway 101 Projects

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Construction began today on two transportation projects off Highway 101. The Santa Claus Lane Streetscape Improvement Project near Carpinteria and the Wallace Avenue Summerland Costal Access Project commenced this morning with the help of local officials.

The County and SBCAG submitted a grant application for the Santa Claus Lane Improvements Project back in July 2023. The proposal included streetscape improvements, traffic calming elements, formalizing and increasing parking, new sidewalks and a multi-use path, lighting, drainage, and landscape enhancements along Santa Claus Lane.

The estimated cost for the Santa Claus Lane Streetscape Project is $7.6 million and will be constructed by Toro Enterprises.

Similarly, the Wallace Avenue Costal Access Project will provide increased parking, traffic calming measures, landscaping, stormwater control measures, and sidewalk improvements in the community of Summerland. The new curb ramps and crosswalks will allow residents to visit Downtown and access Lookout Park safely.

The estimated cost for the Wallace Avenue project is $4.6 million and will be constructed by Taylor Jane Construction.

The funds for the project were provided by State Senate Bill 1 and Measure A, the local transportation sales tax administered by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The overall cost for the two projects is around $12 million, and both are expected to be completed in Summer 2025.