David Randall Quintero arrested for sexual assault while under investigation for child pornography

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo man, David Randall Quintero, was arrested for felony rape while under investigation for felony possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Oct. 27, 2024, a woman contacted law enforcement to report that she had been raped on Oct. 24, 2024, at an address in the 1900 block of Santa Barbara Street in San Luis Obispo stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The sexual assault survivor knew her attacker and identified him as 36-year-old David Randall Quintero was already under investigation on an unrelated case of possession of child pornography explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Detectives got search and arrest warrants regarding both cases and on Nov. 21, 2024, at 8:20 p.m., detectives executed both cases associated warrants at the 36-year-old's home and Quintero was taken into custody shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Quintero was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on violation of PC 311.11(a)-Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material {Felony} and PC 261(a)(4)-Rape of an Unconscious Person {Felony}.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, detectives found more than 1500 images of child sexual abuse material during their search and the 36-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $400,000.