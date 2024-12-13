Unity Shoppe hosts The 38th Annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Unity Shoppe is hosting 38th Annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon this evening.

The telethon has raised community donations for nearly four decades from the smallest groups to the large philanthropists. The funds raised help those in need throughout the year.

The Unity Shoppe Telethon will be livestreamed on News Channel 3-122 from 5pm to 8pm

https://www.youtube.com/live/1d8MWWSJ3RY

It is hosted at the Kenny Loggins Event Center on Sola Street. This year’s theme is “Unifying the Community, Changing Lives!”

Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Michael McDonald, Duane Henry, and more celebrity surprises are in store this evening.

Call 805-845-5555 on December 13th to donate.