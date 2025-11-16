Skip to Content
Longhorn Cafe cat named "Fat Albert" missing

Updated today at 11:33 pm
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) A cat named "Fat Albert" is missing from the Longhorn Cafe in Sanya Ynez.

Some people think a woman took him from the porch area and they hope she will return the car, no quesrtions asked.

They noticed the 17-year-old cat's crate missing, too.

He belonged to Mike Minot, the owner of the cafe, who recently passed away.

The new owner, Debbie Jacobsen took over the cafe and the care of the popular cat.

Neighboring businesses, including Maverick, have posted signs. One reads: "Bring Fat Albert Back Home to Longhorn."

Julia DiSieno of the Animal Rescue Team shared the information.

She said the nonprofit is offering a $500 reward for the return of "Fat Albert."

For more information visit https://www.animalrescueteam.net

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

