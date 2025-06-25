Los Alamos Resident Competes in Equestrian Championship

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – This week, Brenda McCarthy is competing at the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Show Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The Los Alamos resident has been riding horses her whole life and owns Green Wings Ranch.

From now until July 1st, McCarthy will compete in 5 different events: English Hunter Under Saddle, English Showmanship, Western Trail, Western horsemanship, and Western Pleasure.

McCarthy has already won some hardware. On June 24th, her and her horse Chris (show name "Ay Bay Bay") competed in the amateur and intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation, earning world champion buckles in both classes.

McCarthy bought Chris from Erin Bradshaw, the daughter of NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw, three years ago.

It's been a long road for the pair. Just last year, while in Scottsdale, Arizona, Chris nearly died from Salmonella poisoning. Thanks to a team of doctors and intensive training, Chris was able to make a full recovery. McCarthy never gave up and now her and Chris are competing on a global stage.

