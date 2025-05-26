Skip to Content
Mountain Lion struck and killed in Santa Barbara

Mountain lion struck and killed on freeway in Santa Barbara
today at 7:10 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The California Highway Patrol started getting calls about a mountain lion on the 101 Freeway around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses said they saw a big cat get hit near the Castillo Street off-ramp.

The remains of a mountain lion were spotted on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the freeway.

The co-founder and director of the Animal Rescue Team in Santa Ynez said she thought the lion might still be alive, but it did not survive.

"A gorgeous mountain lion bolted across the southbound 101 at the Castillo off-ramp and was struck by a vehicle several vehicles ahead of me," said Julia Di Sieno, "I immediately exited the highway and got back on northbound as I was calling fish and wildlife to report the deceased cat."

Di Sieno went back to the scene as officers followed.

She wonders why was this cat was so displaced from its usual habitat.

There have also been recent mountain lion sightings in Ojai.

DI Sieno said she would like to see Santa Barbara County construct a wildlife crossing in the area.

"We have a couple of those placed strategically along Highway 154."

A crossing in Agoura Hills that will be called the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is set to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information about the one under construction visit https://annenberg.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

