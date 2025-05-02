Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network receiving Dozens of Injured Baby Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is receiving dozens of injured baby animals this week.

While baby season is in full swing, the wildlife center is treating about 357 animals.

This is 57 more animals than a week ago.

Directors of the nonprofit organization is in need of volunteers during this busy season.

For information on how you can help the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, visit: https://www.sbwcn.org/.