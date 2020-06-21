Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes new animals while reopening with safety measures following COVID-19 closure

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After being closed to guests since mid-March, the ​Santa Barbara Zoo​ will reopen to the public on Tuesday with online reservations.

This weekend, zoo members are taking part in a soft opening to help staff members observe high-traffic areas and traffic patterns so they can make any necessary adjustments.

Following guidelines set by the state and county, the zoo has implemented a number of safety enhancements and ​modifications to protect the health of all guests, staff and animals.

This week, the zoo announced that two new African lions would highlight its reopening.

Ralph and Felicia arrived to the zoo on May 6. The lions had a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The pair were brought in to fill the void left after the passing of the zoo's beloved Chadwick in December of 2019 and his lifelong mate Gingerbread in 2017.

In addition, a brand new baby giraffe calf named Twiga was born during the zoo’s three-month-long shutdown.

It’s been a common sight to see the young giraffe moving throughout its outdoor enclosure with it’s mother Aida.

​As the zoo welcomes visitors back inside to meet these new animals, it asks that both paid guests and Zoo members make online reservations for their visit. These reservations help the zoo properly manage the number of guests in the park at any given time so they can ensure physical distancing is maintainable.

Guests can use the ​online reservation system​ to book a timed entry slot prior to visiting the Zoo.

The Zoo is still accepting registrations for Zoo Camp. The camp will begin on Monday and runs through August 14 for children ages 3 through 12.

Tune in your NewsChannel at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for more on this story.