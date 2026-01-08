Volunteers Needed for Free Tax Help Program in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (KEYT) - Volunteers in Santa Barbara are needed to help local families with their taxes this filing season.

The VITA program offers free tax help for qualifying local families.

Trained volunteers assist up to two thousand households every year.

The program runs from February through April 2026.

“Some of these tax refunds are the difference between being able to cover basic needs or not … to say for college … to say for retirement … really essential refunds for people … so we’re really hope that we can get enough volunteers this year … to be able to serve more families," said manager Marina Hudgena of United Way.

Volunteers are being recruited now, and sign-ups are open online.