Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Red Kettles Ring In: Salvation Army Battles Ventura’s Rising Needs

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
New
Published 1:31 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Salvation Army launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign in Ventura today, urging volunteers to tackle surging community demands for aid.

As more families facing food insecurity, rent struggles, and emergencies amid climbing costs, organizers held a kickoff event downtown to rally support.

Every hour volunteered and dollar donated stays local, fueling year-round help like meals and housing assistance.

Red Kettles will dot stores and shopping centers countywide through Christmas Eve, directly funding crisis relief programs.

To get involved or donate, contact the Ventura Corps at (805) 659-3598.[ventura.salvationarmy]

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.