Red Kettles Ring In: Salvation Army Battles Ventura’s Rising Needs

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Salvation Army launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign in Ventura today, urging volunteers to tackle surging community demands for aid.

As more families facing food insecurity, rent struggles, and emergencies amid climbing costs, organizers held a kickoff event downtown to rally support.

Every hour volunteered and dollar donated stays local, fueling year-round help like meals and housing assistance.

Red Kettles will dot stores and shopping centers countywide through Christmas Eve, directly funding crisis relief programs.

To get involved or donate, contact the Ventura Corps at (805) 659-3598.[ventura.salvationarmy]