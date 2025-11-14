Historic Move: Out of the Box Casts First Deaf Actor in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara’s Out of the Box Theatre Company is casting its first deaf actor for a new musical.



The company celebrates its 15th season with Jagged Little Pill.

ASL advocate Joseph Saraceni takes a major role—the first Deaf actor in company history.

American Sign Language will be woven into the performance.

A special ASL-interpreted show is supported by Pro Bono ASL.



"I know I do inspire people but it’s kind of a crazy concept to achieve so it’s been fun I want to inspire other deaf actors and deaf actors have inspired me as well," said actor Joe Saraceni.

The musical kicks off on Friday, Nov. 14 and continues through the weekend at Center Stage in Santa Barbara.