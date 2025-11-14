Skip to Content
Camarillo Crews Sandbag Dirt-Piled Lots in Mountain Fire Zone Ahead of Rainstorm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) - Crews are stacking sandbags around empty lots in Camarillo’s Mountain Fire burn zones ahead of tonight’s storm.

They are prioritizing vacant lots to curb runoff and mudflow during the downpour.

Neighbors are hunkering down indoors to ride out the heavy rain.

Some families are weighing whether to evacuate.

"I’m happy that they’re keeping an eye on it. I don’t wanna have a sense of false safety because a couple people have chosen to leave ... evacuation warnings makes me think ... should I do that," said resident Shawn Simon of Camarillo.

The rainstorm is expected to hit Southern California for the next several days.

Patricia Martellotti

