Santa Barbara Public Library Shines Light on Book Bans During Awareness Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara libraries are highlighting the importance of reading freely during Banned Books Awareness Week.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is joining a nationwide effort to call attention to challenges and bans on books.

Library staff have set up displays and events to celebrate diverse voices and stories.

Visitors are invited to join discussions about the value of intellectual freedom.

Organizers hope the week encourages readers to explore books without restrictions.

“It’s about celebrating reading ... it’s about celebrating the freedom to read ... and the library has participated this year by passing out free copies of Fahrenheit 451 ... and working with students to host a book club ... and have a discussion about books," said executive director Lauren Trujillo of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

Events run through the end of the week at Santa Barbara Library locations.