Carpinteria Transforms for Avocado Festival: Peace, Love, and 40,000 Fans of Guac

CARPINTERIA Calif. (KEYT) - The California Avocado Festival is back in Carpinteria with tens of thousands expected to attend.

The streets of Carpinteria are turning into one big celebration for the annual Avocado Festival.

“It’s a dream come true because we’ve been wanting to come out here and be part of the Carpinteria avocado fest," said owner Luke Holden of Branches Mobile Gallery.

Crews are setting up tents, rides, and food booths in just one day.

“We got a great weekend, we got weather behind us, we got a lot of great people that are coming out. Great food up and down the street, cold beer—can’t ask for anything better," said team leader Brian Burke of Pacific Beverage Company.

“We’re unloading parts of our booth, so yeah, this will all be connected and up and ready to rock ‘n’ roll," said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Aaron Brocker.

Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to attend this year’s festival.

“The food here is really good at the festival and the music is great," said resident Cindy Martin of Carpinteria.

Vendors say set-up is running smoothly with help from crews who do this year after year.

Entertainment will include 70 bands, four stages, and a guacamole contest for visitors.

Organizers say this year it’s all about peace, love, and a whole lot of guacamole.

The fun kicks off on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in Downtown Carpinteria.