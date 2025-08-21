New Ship Simulator Lets Visitors Command the Seas in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new attraction at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is giving visitors the chance to step into the shoes of a ship captain.

The museum has launched a high-tech ship simulator that lets guests steer a vessel through changing ocean conditions.

Organizers say it combines history with hands-on adventure, making it both educational and fun.

Many visitors call it a one-of-a-kind experience they can’t find anywhere else on the Central Coast.

"Well, there’s nothing that is interactive as you know a lot of just reading that you actually get to experience being a vote. I think it’s wonderful. The technology is super cool," said visitor Logan McGinnley of the Maritime Museum.

The museum says the simulator is already drawing new crowds and could become one of its most popular exhibits.