Santa Barbara Nonprofit AHA Providing Support for Teens after Intense Immigration Activity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a week of intense immigration activity in the community, AHA, a nonprofit known for youth empowerment, provided a space for people to breathe.

"When I saw them I was at the office and they helped me ground myself because it was upsetting," said student Rocio Vejar of AHA.

Community leaders discussed the emotional impact of the ice raid and other turmoils affecting teens in the community.

"I will say right out of the gate it feels really heavy a lot of the teens we serve are being impacted by this," said director of programs Brandon Battle of AHA.

"I definitely feel the heaviness and it's really sad that that's the reality that we're living in today," said student Sienna Petty of AHA.

"To come together like today Is what our community needs to move forward so we can be allies for one another," said executive director Roxana Petty of AHA.

Managers of AHA say some students chose not to attend the conference out of fear for their safety.

"We were getting so many phone calls from parents and teens in fear of even being able to be present here," said Roxana Petty.

Those who did attend the conference were glad they came.

"It's very important for the community to get together even in scary times like this ... it's important to remember the power that can come from connection," said Sienna Petty.