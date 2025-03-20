Unity Shoppe seeks community support for Spring Food Drive in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Unity Shoppe's Spring Food Drive is in full swing in Santa Barbara.

The Food Drive continues through the end of March.

The organization is collecting non-perishable items.

Directors of the food drive say the focus is to help keep its Free Grocery Store full & stocked throughout the upcoming summer months.

There will be a celebration for this milestone at the third Annual Trapeze Event with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. on March 29th 1PM-4PM at 131 East Haley Street.

The community can help out by donating non-perishables, especially canned goods directly to the Unity Shoppe at 110 West Sola Street.

You can also find yellow donation boxes at local businesses including Santa Barbara Humane, Mission Street Ice Cream, and Ice in Paradise.