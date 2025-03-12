Doctors Without Walls distributes more solar backpacks to those unhoused after successful launch in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s been over a month since Doctors Without Walls introduced a solar backpack for unhoused individuals in Santa Barbara.

The effort was so successful, the organization is distributing dozens of these backpacks throughout the city.

The solar device includes a phone charger, adapter, sleeping bag and more.

One of the main challenges has been finding the right candidate to utilize these state-of-the-art back packs.

“We want to find the right person to give it to … because a lot of people we see you know maybe they’re not entirely homeless right now they currently have temporary shelter with places like path, santa barbara," said communications coordinator Blake Sanches of Doctors Without Walls.

"The aim is that the partnership goes well and we’re able to secure more funding in the future," said founder Zac Clark of HomeMore Project.

Doctors Without Walls is currently distributing at least 35 of the solar backpacks.